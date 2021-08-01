The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering financial assistance as federal eviction moratorium ends

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal eviction moratorium that prevents landlords from evicting certain tenants who fail to pay rent because of the pandemic is set to expire Saturday, July 31st.

The end of the federal moratorium means evictions can begin as early as Monday, August 2nd.

“I think the need is a lot higher than we realize,” Major Bret McElroy with The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said.

McElroy said it’s hard to tell exactly how many local families may become displaced after ending the federal ban on evictions, but more than 60 percent of people in this area report living paycheck to paycheck. The Salvation Army estimates between nine and twelve million households have unpaid bills- putting them at risk of losing their home.

“There are a lot of people who were laid off of work,” he said. “A lot of people who were not able to continue their work because the pandemic and that created a lot of problems. The assistance that has come to those families is now beginning to come to an end.”

With federal assistance starting to end, local organizations are offering financial relief to help keep families in their homes.

“If they have passed due rent, passed due mortgages, an eviction notice or something like that that they are facing, call us and we can help them.”

McElroy said there is no limit on the number of families they can help, just until the money runs out.

“The dollar limit will depend on the need of the family and it will also depend on the amount of their mortgage,” he said.

They will pay your bills directly with the company, but its important to contact them as soon as you get your notice.

“If they wait too long, sometimes we can’t get to them quick enough,” McElroy said. “It’s like ‘man, if you would have called last week, maybe we could of done something.’ But, people calling us after their utilities are already cut off, it is very hard to walk that backwards.”

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham is offering the assistance through a partnership funded by The United Way of Central Alabama, The Jefferson County Commission and Navigate Housing.

“We are trying to help as many people as we can stay in their homes, not lose their utilities and not see a break in their housing,” McElroy said.

McElroy said the easiest way to apply is to call the Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offices at 205-328-2420.

For more information on COVID-19 Financial Assistance and Food Assistance, go to BirminghamSalvationArmy.org/Covid19, or call 205.328.4536, Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM.

