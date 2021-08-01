Riverview Regional Medical Center changes visitation guidelines
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden has changed its visitation policy because of the recent increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Alabama.
The modification took effect on July 30, 2021.
The hospital will only allow ONE VISITOR per day to visit patients in non-COVID areas. NO VISITORS are allowed in the Emergency Department or on COVID floors (with some exceptions).
Riverview posted on Facebook: Please be patient with our staff, especially our awesome Security Guards, as we work together to get through this pandemic.
