Riverview Regional Medical Center changes visitation guidelines

Riverview Regional Medical Center (Source: Dixon Hayes/ WBRC)
Riverview Regional Medical Center (Source: Dixon Hayes/ WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Riverview Regional Medical Center in Gadsden has changed its visitation policy because of the recent increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate in Alabama.

The modification took effect on July 30, 2021.

The hospital will only allow ONE VISITOR per day to visit patients in non-COVID areas. NO VISITORS are allowed in the Emergency Department or on COVID floors (with some exceptions).

Riverview posted on Facebook: Please be patient with our staff, especially our awesome Security Guards, as we work together to get through this pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

