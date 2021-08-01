LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man struck and killed while reportedly sitting in roadway

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

At 3:12 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Queenstown Road and Alabama Boulevard on reports that a male was sitting in the middle of the roadway. A few moments later, deputies said a second call was received from a female stating she had struck a person who was sitting in the middle of the roadway at that location.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a 29-year-old male, who had been struck by a gray Honda Civic. He had died from his injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the Civic, the 31-year-old female, was legally intoxicated. Deputies said she was taken into custody and is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Additional charges are possible, pending the results of the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
(AP)
Fatal crash off I-459 exit ramp in Hoover
Young man dies in car crash after car catches fire
UAB doctors say 60% of their COVID patients are on ventilators

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 8-1-21
FIRST ALERT: The Heat Advisory continues with more strong storms possible today
At Your Schools: Teachers train to help students with food allergies
At Your Schools: Teachers train to help students with food allergies
Active shooter training for restaurant owners
Active shooter training for restaurant owners
Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Piedmont