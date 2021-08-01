Man struck and killed while reportedly sitting in roadway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a man was struck and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

At 3:12 a.m., Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Queenstown Road and Alabama Boulevard on reports that a male was sitting in the middle of the roadway. A few moments later, deputies said a second call was received from a female stating she had struck a person who was sitting in the middle of the roadway at that location.

Deputies arrived on scene to find a 29-year-old male, who had been struck by a gray Honda Civic. He had died from his injuries.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s START Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the driver of the Civic, the 31-year-old female, was legally intoxicated. Deputies said she was taken into custody and is being charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol. Additional charges are possible, pending the results of the investigation.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.

