Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Piedmont
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Piedmont Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in the 1200 block of Law Martin Road Saturday.
The decedents were a middle aged male and middle aged female.
According to police, the deaths were the result of a domestic incident.
No further information has been released.
Please check back for updates.
