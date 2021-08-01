Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Piedmont

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Piedmont Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in the 1200 block of Law Martin Road Saturday.

The decedents were a middle aged male and middle aged female.

According to police, the deaths were the result of a domestic incident.

No further information has been released.

Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.