LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Piedmont

(WAVE 3 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WBRC) - Piedmont Police are investigating the deaths of two people found in the 1200 block of Law Martin Road Saturday.

The decedents were a middle aged male and middle aged female.

According to police, the deaths were the result of a domestic incident.

No further information has been released.

Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor in UAB’s School of Public Health presented new data models this...
UAB data model predicts Alabama could see around 13k daily COVID cases by late August

Latest News

The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering financial assistance as federal eviction moratorium ends
Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another Round of Strong Storms Sunday
Eviction moratorium ending
Eviction moratorium ending