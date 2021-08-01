LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Health officials encourage COVID-19 vaccine right away after infection

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health leaders are making new recommendations for people with natural immunity against COVID-19.

Earlier this year, people who developed immunity from having a COVID-19 infection, were told they should wait 90 days before getting the vaccine, but health officials are now saying it is better to get it right away.

Jefferson County’s Dr. Wesley Willeford said waiting 90 days was only previously recommended because the supply of shots was so low. But, state health officials said now there are more than enough doses.

Willeford said once you are out of the ten day isolation period and fever free, you should get the shot right away, because you get even more protection.

“People who have had natural COVID-19 infection, followed by COVID-19 vaccine, really have a incredibly strong immune response that may be stronger than people who have just been vaccinated,” Willeford said.

Willeford said adding vaccine immunity to natural immunity allows you to be protected from another infection for longer.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor in UAB’s School of Public Health presented new data models this...
UAB data model predicts Alabama could see around 13k daily COVID cases by late August

Latest News

Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Piedmont
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering financial assistance as federal eviction moratorium ends
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Another Round of Strong Storms Sunday
Eviction moratorium ending
Eviction moratorium ending