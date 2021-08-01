Groom still wearing tuxedo shoots two people on the spillway

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A suspect accused of exiting his vehicle and shooting two people on the spillway Saturday night is in police custody.

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, was arrested by the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

St. John Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed the arrest Sunday morning.

Tregre said Jones had just left his own wedding in Kenner and was headed back to the Alexndria area. He was in a car with his new bride and a male friend. The trio became stuck in traffic on I-10 due to a car crash.

Jones, according to Tregre, began accusing his new wife of having an affair with his friend. Jones then got out of the car and shot the male friend and also fired at another car also stuck in traffic.

The two shooting victims were transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans.

While stuck in traffic last night, witnesses took to social media to post their first-hand accounts of the events.

“There is a bad accident that shut the bridge down and while the accident was being handled, someone got out of their vehicle and started approaching other vehicles and shooting innocent people sitting in their cars stuck in traffic!” Brian Chappell Jr. wrote on Facebook. “We are currently still sitting in dead stop traffic while police are trying to locate the active shooter.”

Cheri Faucheux posted that the suspect and a woman with him appeared to be dressed in a tuxedo and a wedding dress.

“So supposedly there was a wreck on the spillway tonight and a just married couple still in wedding dress and tux were in the traffic and started fighting,” Faucheux said. “So the groom gets out of the car and starts shooting other people in their cars in the traffic.”

Last night, DOTD gave notice around 1 a.m. that I-10 westbound was closed due to the incident.

Viewers tell Fox 8 that the incident occurred around mile marker 211 where traffic had slowed due to congestion after 11 p.m.

