LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Georgia high school student dies after lightning strike

FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.
FILE - Lightning was seen offshore Thursday morning during Tropical Storm Elsa.(Source: Juston Keylon)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia high school senior struck by lightning while on vacation in Florida with his family has died.

Walker Bethune, 17, died Wednesday. His family said he did so peacefully, listening to one of his favorite Allman Brothers songs, “Soulshine.”

Bethune was hit by lightning July 17 while walking on a beach with his family in Marco Island, Florida.

Bethune was the incoming senior class president at Stratford Academy, which also held a prayer vigil for him. The school’s headmaster, Logan Bowlds, described Bethune as a phenomenal young man.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while reportedly sitting in roadway
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
First Alert Weather 8/2/21
FIRST ALERT: Cooler Temperatures Monday
JoJo Wilkinson.
‘Alabama Gang’ lives on with 17-year-old female driver

Latest News

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
High temperatures will be in the 85–87-degree range, several degrees below normal highs for...
Cooler temperatures Monday, lower rain chances
First Alert Weather 8/2/21
FIRST ALERT: Cooler Temperatures Monday
*Note: This is a stock photo.
Health officials worry people will resist wearing masks again
Superintendent of Birmingham City Schools disappointed with vaccination survey results