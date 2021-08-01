FIRST ALERT: The Heat Advisory continues with more strong storms possible today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A Heat Advisory remains in effect until 9 p.m. tonight for afternoon heat index values up to 109. These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

This morning very muggy conditions remain with some limited rain chances in areas to the north and east. The overall weather pattern changes very little today with the Heat Advisory criteria expected to be prevalent for most of the area. With the very high dew points the Heat Index may approach 110-degrees before the onset of more rain and thunderstorms which will develop across the area later today especially this afternoon.

A few strong storms are again possible with winds gusting up to 50 mph and torrential rain. The storm coverage may, in fact be more significant in coverage this afternoon ahead of an approaching area of low pressure and potent frontal boundary. This system will continue sliding south through the day helping produce likely rain chances tonight and tomorrow as the front continues its southward movement.

As the front pushes south and east there will be a drying trend beginning in West Alabama with more limited dry air to the east where limited rain chances may linger longer. However, the overall weather pattern will lead to below normal daytime temperatures for much of the week ahead.

Meanwhile, The National Hurricane Center still says tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 5 days in the Atlantic, Caribbean Sea or the Gulf of Mexico.

