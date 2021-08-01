LawCall
15-year-old who shot four people turned in by mother, NOPD Chief says

NOPD cruiser
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 15-year-old who is said to be responsible for a quadruple shooting over the weekend was turned into authorities by his mother, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

Chief Ferguson commended the parent for doing the right thing. He said it takes a village when it comes to juvenile crime in New Orleans.

Three people were shot and another was killed early Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.

5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

The quadruple shooting on Iberville was the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.

In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame.

