Young man dies in car crash after car catches fire

(Pixabay)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a Marion Junction man.

According reports from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Jaylan Malik Vaughn, 23, was fatally injured on Friday, July 30, when the 2017 Dodge Challenger he was driving left the roadway, struck a tree and caught fire.

Vaughn was pronounced deceased at the scene. The ALEA report also said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash occurred on Perry County 45, approximately one mile south of Marion, in Perry County at 8:28 p.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

