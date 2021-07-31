LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

COVID virus hospitalizations jump from 204 to over 1,300 in July

(kbtx)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 jumped from 204 to 1,345 in July in Alabama.

Health officials say they are worried the state will soon see numbers that match, or exceed, the previous peak of the pandemic.

Dr. Don Williamson, the former state health officer who now heads the Alabama Hospital Association, said state hospitals are seeing an increase of about 70 to 90 patients per day with COVID-19. The number reached 1,345 on Friday, up from 204 at the beginning of the month.

Alabama’s status as the least vaccinated state in the country have caused health officials to emphasize the need for mask-wearing and vaccinations.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

UAB doctors say 60% of their COVID patients are on ventilators
ADPH: Rabid raccoon attacked person on walking trail in Cullman
DCH Health System offering incentives to hire more nurses
The Alabama Department of Public Health started cutting hours for when people could get the...
ADPH address COVID vaccine availability among Delta variant surge