Schools have back up plans if COVID-19 disrupts the classroom

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Superintendents from a handful of districts tell us face-to-face instruction is the best way to learn. They say data clearly shows that.

But in the event a student is exposed to COVID-19 or catches it or something else that keeps them out of school, then he or she will be able to stay connected with their classwork.

Most school districts we spoke with are using Schoology, a learning management system where students can do their work online from home. Some students live in rural areas, so accommodations will be made for them as well if they don’t have a solid internet connection.

“Schoology will still be in every class so that if a student is out for a period of time, he or she will be able to access the course through Schoology at least the content through Schoology to stay connected with the classroom,” Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools said.

“We have a lot of parents that don’t have adequate Wi-Fi in our rural communities and so we’ll make that work even if it’s just paper and pencil packets. We’re going to accommodate them any way we have to,” Superintendent Jason Griffin with Chilton County Schools said.

So far, some schools are making face masks optional. Some are making them mandatory. Check in with your school system before school starts. Superintendents are encouraging vaccinations to minimize disruptions.

