LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Schools have back up plans if COVID-19 disrupts the classroom

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Superintendents from a handful of districts tell us face-to-face instruction is the best way to learn. They say data clearly shows that.

But in the event a student is exposed to COVID-19 or catches it or something else that keeps them out of school, then he or she will be able to stay connected with their classwork.

Most school districts we spoke with are using Schoology, a learning management system where students can do their work online from home. Some students live in rural areas, so accommodations will be made for them as well if they don’t have a solid internet connection.

“Schoology will still be in every class so that if a student is out for a period of time, he or she will be able to access the course through Schoology at least the content through Schoology to stay connected with the classroom,” Dr. Mike Daria, Superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools said.

“We have a lot of parents that don’t have adequate Wi-Fi in our rural communities and so we’ll make that work even if it’s just paper and pencil packets. We’re going to accommodate them any way we have to,” Superintendent Jason Griffin with Chilton County Schools said.

So far, some schools are making face masks optional. Some are making them mandatory. Check in with your school system before school starts. Superintendents are encouraging vaccinations to minimize disruptions.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth
Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., professor in UAB’s School of Public Health presented new data models this...
UAB data model predicts Alabama could see around 13k daily COVID cases by late August
Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 7-31-21
FIRST ALERT: A Heat Advisory has been extended through Sunday, strong storms possible again this afternoon
Misinformation about the vaccine is one of the biggest hurdles health leaders fight on a daily...
ADPH: More younger people refusing to get vaccinated due to misinformation, other factors
UAB doctors say 60% of their patients are on ventilators
More younger people refusing to get vaccinated
More younger people refusing to get vaccinated