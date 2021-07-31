LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Northport changing city council meeting over COVID-19 fears

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes to city council meetings at Northport City Hall start next week.

“You’ll see the separation of the city council members. I’ll be sitting in a different location. So, we’ll be spread where we’re at least six feet apart,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

He said some chairs where the public sits will also be removed from city council chambers.

“Those that are on the agenda to speak of course will have a place to sit,” he said.

The Northport Fire Department will check the temperatures of people entering the room. These moves are the result of more cases of COVID-19 in the area.

“If the case count keeps increasing and upon doctor’s recommendations. Sure I want to keep my city safe and I would recommend they wear face masks,” Herndon continued.

Mask wearing is not required in Northport city hall at this time. Herndon said if the governor mandates face coverings, the city will follow those guidelines.

The city is taking these steps after hearing from people concerned about more coronavirus cases locally and in area hospitals.

“It’s still happening and you have the opportunity to cut back on it. But that’s the phone calls I’ve been getting - to get the word out. See what we can do to help and I don’t want to lose anybody else,” Mayor Herndon went on to say.

These changes will begin at Monday night’s Northport City Council meeting. People who are unable to sit in city council chambers can stand in the foyer outside of city hall chambers.

People are also able watch those meetings on the City of Northport Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends’: 44-year-old boater dies in Etowah Co.
Sergeant Charles Singletary.
‘Rest in Peace Sgt. Singletary, we’ve got it from here’: Retired B’ham police officer dies
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest

Latest News

DCH Health System offering incentives to hire more nurses
ADPH set to release back to school tool kit
ADPH set to release back to school tool kit
The Alabama Department of Public Health started cutting hours for when people could get the...
ADPH address COVID vaccine availability among Delta variant surge
The Alabama Department of Public Health will soon release a toolkit designed to help schools...
Alabama school districts await guidance to reopen safely