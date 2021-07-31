Northport changing city council meeting over COVID-19 fears

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Changes to city council meetings at Northport City Hall start next week.

“You’ll see the separation of the city council members. I’ll be sitting in a different location. So, we’ll be spread where we’re at least six feet apart,” Northport Mayor Bobby Herndon said.

He said some chairs where the public sits will also be removed from city council chambers.

“Those that are on the agenda to speak of course will have a place to sit,” he said.

The Northport Fire Department will check the temperatures of people entering the room. These moves are the result of more cases of COVID-19 in the area.

“If the case count keeps increasing and upon doctor’s recommendations. Sure I want to keep my city safe and I would recommend they wear face masks,” Herndon continued.

Mask wearing is not required in Northport city hall at this time. Herndon said if the governor mandates face coverings, the city will follow those guidelines.

The city is taking these steps after hearing from people concerned about more coronavirus cases locally and in area hospitals.

“It’s still happening and you have the opportunity to cut back on it. But that’s the phone calls I’ve been getting - to get the word out. See what we can do to help and I don’t want to lose anybody else,” Mayor Herndon went on to say.

These changes will begin at Monday night’s Northport City Council meeting. People who are unable to sit in city council chambers can stand in the foyer outside of city hall chambers.

People are also able watch those meetings on the City of Northport Facebook page.

