Nick’s Kids Avenue street renaming celebration

Nick's Kids foundation holds annual luncheon
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Tuscaloosa and the Nick’s Kids Foundation will hold a street renaming celebration Thursday, August 5 at 9 a.m.

A parade featuring the University of Alabama’s Million Dollar Band, Alabama Cheer, Nick and Terry Saban, Mayor Walt Maddox and more will proceed from the corner of 7th St. and 28th Ave. to the parking lot of the Tuscaloosa News Building (315 28th Ave.)

After the parade, a short renaming ceremony will be held.

The celebration is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

