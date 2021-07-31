LawCall
By Fred Hunter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Belinda Floyd has spent a lifetime dedicated to children and music. The Birmingham native and Stillman College graduate spent more than three decades in the Birmingham City School System involved in passing her love of music along to generations of children.

Her musical groups not only performed locally but internationally as well.

Now she has documented her life’s work in her new autobiography, “My Adorable Kids.”

As Ms. Floyd, or Bo as she is affectionately known, said music is her life and a love she has always wanted to share with the world.

“My tastes are not sophisticated,” she said. “All I need is a quiet room and a piano.”

Ms. Floyd will be at 245 3rd Avenue South in Birmingham Saturday to autograph copies of her new book and she invites all her former students to stop by and relive some happy memories.

