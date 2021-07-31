LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Hoover City Dad Brigade back to school cleanup

By Russell Jones
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - For seven years, a group of dads has come together to help Hoover City Schools prepare for the start of the school year.

Several hundred dads and other volunteers performed a variety of tasks Saturday morning at Hoover City Schools’ campuses.

Creator and Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy formed the group to give fathers a way to connect with students.

Volunteer John Tschudin said his kids appreciate their dad’s hard work.

“My kids are happy dad is at the school helping out; they asked if I’m going to spray for ants because last year we didn’t have ants because y’all got rid of them all,” said Tschudin.

Organizers say Home Depot at the Riverchase Galleria provided all the supplies, and the Patton Creek Chick-fil-A provided breakfast for all the volunteers.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Health experts talk COVID-19 recommendations before school starts
Health experts talk COVID-19 recommendations before school starts
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
The Medical Association of Alabama hosted Dr. David Kimberlin and Dr. Scott Harris to answer...
Health experts provide COVID-19 recommendations for school year
Pediatrician explains COVID concerns as child hospitalizations tick upward in Alabama