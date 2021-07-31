Hoover City Dad Brigade back to school cleanup

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - For seven years, a group of dads has come together to help Hoover City Schools prepare for the start of the school year.

Several hundred dads and other volunteers performed a variety of tasks Saturday morning at Hoover City Schools’ campuses.

Creator and Hoover Councilman Derrick Murphy formed the group to give fathers a way to connect with students.

Volunteer John Tschudin said his kids appreciate their dad’s hard work.

“My kids are happy dad is at the school helping out; they asked if I’m going to spray for ants because last year we didn’t have ants because y’all got rid of them all,” said Tschudin.

Organizers say Home Depot at the Riverchase Galleria provided all the supplies, and the Patton Creek Chick-fil-A provided breakfast for all the volunteers.

