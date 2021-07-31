FIRST ALERT: A Heat Advisory has been extended through Sunday, strong storms possible again this afternoon

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Heat Advisory has now been extended until 9 p.m. Sunday with afternoon heat index readings in the 104-109 range.

These hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Here are a few tips:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay in an air-conditioned room

Stay out of the sun

Check up on relatives and neighbors

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances

Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible

Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location

We will continue hot and humid through the afternoon but, as we move into afternoon there will likely be a large area of developing rain and thunderstorms across the area. This development will be aided by out flow boundaries from yesterday’s storms and an approaching front. This may effectively lower the chances for extremely hot conditions although with high dew points combined with warming temperatures through the morning the Heat Advisory is still in place as heat index readings could still be within the criteria for a the advisory. Any storms which do develop this afternoon will be strong to marginally severe with some potential for strong micro-bursts.

Rain chances will diminish tonight but showers and storms are expected again, Sunday, with the possibility for even wider coverage ahead of the approaching system. Sunday, strong storms will be possible during the afternoon.

Finally, more clouds and cooler temperatures are expected by Monday with lower rain chances followed by an overall drying trend and below average temperatures for next week.

