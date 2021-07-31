Fatal crash off I-459 exit ramp in Hoover
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in a single vehicle crash on I-459 near the Galleria flyover Saturday afternoon.
Hoover police were called to the scene around 12:15p.m. after the car was spotted in the woods near the exit ramp. Upon arrival officers located a silver sedan with the deceased driver inside.
It was determined that the vehicle had been travelling north on I-459 and attempted to make an exit onto Montgomery Highway when the vehicle left the roadway and hit a fence.
The investigation is still ongoing. The victim’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.