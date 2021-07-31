Madison County inmate back in custody after incorrect release

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate who was incorrectly released yesterday is back in custody.

Deputies say Darren Jermaine Chipman turned himself in on Sunday without incident. The incident is currently under criminal investigation and internal investigation to determine more details on how the premature release happened, according to the MCSO.

Original: Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an inmate who was prematurely released from jail Saturday.

Deputies say 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released early after posing as another inmate. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Chipman was being held pending extradition to Georgia.

WAFF 48 is told the inmate used another inmate’s information in order to be released. The incident is under criminal investigation, and an internal investigation has begun to determine more details on how the release happened, according to authorities. Chipman is a black male, 5′10″, 130-140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he also wears glasses.

According to Brent Patterson with the MCSO, Chipman has one felony probation warrant for robbery and one magistrate warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone who has information on Chipman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MCSO at 256-722-7181.

