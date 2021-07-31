LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Madison County inmate back in custody after incorrect release

Darren Jermaine Chipman
Darren Jermaine Chipman(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Update: According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, an inmate who was incorrectly released yesterday is back in custody.

Deputies say Darren Jermaine Chipman turned himself in on Sunday without incident. The incident is currently under criminal investigation and internal investigation to determine more details on how the premature release happened, according to the MCSO.

Original: Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in locating an inmate who was prematurely released from jail Saturday.

Deputies say 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released early after posing as another inmate. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Chipman was being held pending extradition to Georgia.

WAFF 48 is told the inmate used another inmate’s information in order to be released. The incident is under criminal investigation, and an internal investigation has begun to determine more details on how the release happened, according to authorities. Chipman is a black male, 5′10″, 130-140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies say he also wears glasses.

According to Brent Patterson with the MCSO, Chipman has one felony probation warrant for robbery and one magistrate warrant for failing to register as a sex offender.

Anyone who has information on Chipman’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the MCSO at 256-722-7181.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
(AP)
Fatal crash off I-459 exit ramp in Hoover
Tiffany Devereaux lost her 35-year-old fiancé, Britt McCall, to COVID-19 within days of the...
‘I feel lost’: Fla. woman loses 3 loved ones to COVID-19 in 5 days
Young man dies in car crash after car catches fire

Latest News

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
First alert weather
FIRST ALERT: Strong Storms Possible South of I-20 Sunday Evening
Riverview Regional Medical Center (Source: Dixon Hayes/ WBRC)
Riverview Regional Medical Center changes visitation guidelines
EXPLAINER: Will moratorium’s end spell evictions in Alabama?