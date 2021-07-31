DCH Health System offering incentives to hire more nurses

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Paul Betz, the Chief Operating Officer for the Health System, is urging people with nursing experience to consider working at DCH affiliated hospitals.

“We are asking Registered Nurses and Licensed Practical Nurses in the community to come work with us,” Betz explained this week.

The DCH Health System needs more nurses to care for an increase in patients who need hospital care because of COVID-19. DCH reported 66 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus Friday.

“The difficulty with COVID patients is that they require more attention. And the PPE that’s required to take care of them require a lot more time. So we need the extra time to do that,” he said.

Federal money available to pay salaries for travel nurses came with a time limit and has been used up. Now the health system hopes some incentives will encourage more people to come work there.

“We are making available a program that will offer community RN’s short-term work arrangements where they can work a few shifts as their schedule permits.”

Those folks will get paid an hourly rate as well as incentive pay for the amount of work they have completed.

You can call (205) 333-4722 for more information.

