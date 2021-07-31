LawCall
Bar known to two generations of Alabama students closing

The Strip in Tuscaloosa
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A dive bar known to two generations of University of Alabama students, football fans and music lovers is closing. Egan’s Bar is shutting down this weekend after 42 years in Tuscaloosa on a stretch of nightspots and restaurants called “The Strip.”

A “Last Call at Egan’s” event is planned for Saturday, and then Sunday will be the last day in operation.

Owner Mike McWhirter tells news outlets he’s selling Egan’s and plans to move to Texas for a job opportunity with his son. Another bar will open at the same location next month.

