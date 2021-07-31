Alabaster man missing, last seen in Bessemer

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster Police are searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Investigators said 73-year-old Cortland Richard Dusseau (6′3,195lbs, Blue eyes, Gray hair) left a business in Bessemer on Friday, July 30, 2021 and was reportedly returning to his home in Alabaster.

Officers said there has been no contact with him since Friday.

Mr Dusseau was driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse, silver in color with AL tag 58ZF429.

Cortland Richard Dusseau missing from Alabaster (Alabaster Police Department)

Please contact us at 205-663-7401 if you have any information.

**WE NEED YOUR HELP** We are attempting to locate an overdue motorist. Alabaster resident, 73 year-old Cortland Richard... Posted by Alabaster Police Department on Saturday, July 31, 2021

