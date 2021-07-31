Alabama school districts await guidance to reopen safely

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - School districts across the state are anxiously awaiting guidance to safely reopen.

The Alabama Department of Public Health will soon release a toolkit designed to help schools manage and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The toolkit isn’t quite ready for the public, but the state’s health officer said the Department of Education wants to circulate the guidance among superintendents to get some feedback on it.

But he said there’s nothing included in the toolkit that anyone would be surprised to see.

State Health Officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dr. Scott Harris, stresses the need for kids to be in the classroom saying the ADPH and CDC guidance will ensure schools can do so safely.

“Practically, what that means is that masking should be universal for all people in schools. We certainly encourage people to be vaccinated if they’re old enough to do that,” Dr. Harris said.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for anyone 12 years of age and older.

Dr. Harris said there are plenty of ways to keep students and staff safe in schools even if there’s exposure to the virus.

“Kids who are consistently masked, as long as they’re three feet away from other people, can remain in school even if they’re exposed as a close contact. Kids who are vaccinated also don’t have to quarantine if they’re exposed as a close contact,” Dr. Harris said.

Dr. Harris said the consequences of kids not being in school vary widely.

He hopes the toolkit will calm fears, even as the Delta variant runs rampant throughout the community.

“Now, fortunately, our youngest kids, for the most part, do a lot better than adults on average who get COVID. Doesn’t mean there aren’t complications and some of them certainly do get ill. So, we want to make sure we protect everyone,” Dr. Harris explained.

Some school guidance from the CDC includes vaccination, masking, physical distancing, hand washing and covering your cough and sneeze.

You should also keep your kids at home if they’re not feeling well.

Dr. Harris said the toolkit should be available to the public by Monday.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.