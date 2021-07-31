ADPH address COVID vaccine availability among Delta variant surge

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health started cutting hours at vaccine clinics because of low demand.

But the department said it has plenty of vaccine supply, and county health departments are trying their best to accommodate those who still want the shot.

“If we were only having 10 people come in a day, then it did not make sense to staff a full eight hours for that, but rather, staff that based upon the availability that we had.” said Assistant State Health Officer for ADPH, Dr. Karen Landers.

Landers said if someone comes to the department wanting the vaccine, they will try to accommodate them.

“We will move vaccine around depending on where the demand is. We’re just trying to minimize loss of product, maximize use of staff time, but still serve that client who wants to come to us,” Dr. Landers explained.

So far, Dr. Landers said the state has lost about 34,000 vaccine doses since December.

That’s because unused doses must be tossed after a vial is opened.

She said local county health departments set their own policies related to when they give vaccines, so hours to get the shot will vary from county to county.

“You know, if we have the demand, then we’ll make sure that the clients get served. We have plenty supply. Certainly, some of our health departments have more than others, but we’ll make sure the supply is there in order to vaccinate people,” Dr. Landers said.

She added that the state is seeing a slight increase in people getting vaccinated, and if counties see a need to return to large-scale vaccination clinics, that’s what they’ll do.

She’s pleading with those who are unvaccinated to go ahead and get the shot.

And keep in mind, county health departments are just one of many places you can get the shot. You can also get it at your local pharmacy or doctor’s office.

