Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS football team, coaches with donations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of fall football, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised the Huffman High School Football Team with a $2,000 gift card donation Saturday.

In addition, 10 youth coaches from the Huffman Youth Football Organization were each surprised with a customized Coach’s Kit and a $100 Academy gift card. The custom kits will provide football training equipment such as cones, whistles, mouth pieces, a first aid kit and much more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches (Academy Sports + Outdoors)

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches (Academy Sports + Outdoors)

The customized kits and gift cards were given out at the Magic City Showcase Football Combine in Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.