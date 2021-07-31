LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS football team, coaches with donations

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches(Academy Sports + Outdoors)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ahead of fall football, Academy Sports + Outdoors surprised the Huffman High School Football Team with a $2,000 gift card donation Saturday.

In addition, 10 youth coaches from the Huffman Youth Football Organization were each surprised with a customized Coach’s Kit and a $100 Academy gift card. The custom kits will provide football training equipment such as cones, whistles, mouth pieces, a first aid kit and much more.

Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches(Academy Sports + Outdoors)
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches
Academy Sports + Outdoors surprises Huffman HS and area coaches(Academy Sports + Outdoors)

The customized kits and gift cards were given out at the Magic City Showcase Football Combine in Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
Critics speak out after BSC requires unvaccinated students to pay $500 for weekly testing
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

The Strip in Tuscaloosa
Bar known to two generations of Alabama students closing
UAB doctors say 60% of their COVID patients are on ventilators
Hoover Dad Brigade
Hoover City Dad Brigade back to school cleanup
Hoover Dad Brigade
Hoover Dad Brigade