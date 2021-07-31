LawCall
64-year-old man killed in accident on I-59

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama State Troopers said a 64-year-old Nauvoo man was killed in a tractor trailer crash early Thursday morning, July 29.

Troopers said Randy Easley was fatally injured when he drove his tractor trailer off the roadway and struck a tree. The crash occurred on Interstate 59 northbound near the 160 mile marker around 2:00 a.m.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

