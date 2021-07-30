LawCall
West Alabama Works hosts hiring event in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of jobs were up for grabs at a hiring event in West Alabama Thursday. West Alabama Works arranged for companies looking to fill jobs in the area’s growing automotive industry to be in one place.

People were lined up at the Tuscaloosa Career and Technology Academy, ready for interviews well before the hiring event started.

“I’m looking for a better opportunity. I’m just now moving here from New York,” Deborah Haywood told WBRC.

People tried to get hired for some of 500 open positions with 10 automotive companies. They’ll work for companies helping Mercedes Benz build an electric vehicle being produced in West Alabama.

“We also have people that’s their first time involved in West Alabama Works so they’re putting their information in. Then our evaluators are evaluating them and placing them directly into interviews. That’s the difference between this event and others. They’re actually being hired and people are walking away with full-time jobs,” according to Donny Jones, President of West Alabama Works.

Companies looked to fill entry level positions up to high skill engineering jobs.

“I work in the health field right now. And I’m just looking to better myself. I’ve noticed since I’ve been down here, plants and warehouses pay a lot more. So I’m looking to better myself,” Haywood added.

People unable to attend can go to westalabamajobs.com and submit their information.

