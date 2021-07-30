UAB doctor says Alabama has the highest COVID positivity rate in the country

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama now has the highest COVID positivity rate in the entire country.

That’s according to new data from UAB.

Doctors are blaming the Delta variant and low COVID vaccination rates for the state’s ranking.

Right now, the seven-day positivity rate is 21.5%.

To put that into perspective, Vice President of UAB Hospital Clinical Services, Dr. Sarah Nafziger, said one in every five people who have COVID symptoms and get tested, have the virus.

Dr. Nafziger said this is sobering news and is something the hospital system has dreaded and feared.

She said the rising cases are not just among those who are battling mild cases of COVID at home, it’s also people who now filling up hospital beds.

Dr. Nafziger said 97% of those who are landing in the hospital are unvaccinated and are younger than those who landed in the hospital back in December and January.

So, what does this mean for you and me?

Dr. Nafziger said if things don’t turn around soon, they’ll have to delay care again for some patients.

“Some of those elective things where normally you might come in and have your elective procedure done and require a hospital bed, we may not be able to schedule those. We can take this thing from, something that’s killing folks and putting people in the ground literally, y’all, we can take it from that and turn it into something that’s just cold and just a little nuisance that we have to deal with.”

Dr. Nafziger said the good news is we have the end to this pandemic in the form a vaccine.

She said masking is good, but it’s not great.

She said the real miracle is sitting in the freezer at your doctor’s office, adding that the vaccine is what we all need to do to get back to normal.

