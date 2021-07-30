Tuscaloosa police investigate stabbing

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a stabbing they say happened Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of Herman Avenue.

Police say the victim was a 30-year-old Tuscaloosa resident they say had an argument about a missing cell phone with the suspect, identified as 55-year-old Anthony Eubanks.

Police say witnesses told them Eubanks stabbed the victim in the chest during the argument.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Authorities say the victim, whose identity has not been released, remains in stable condition.

Eubanks turned himself into police Thursday. He was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $60,000 bond.

