Tuscaloosa County man charged with murder after woman found dead in car

32-year-old Terek Herron-Antone is charged with murder.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Tuscaloosa County man is facing a murder charge after authorities say he’s responsible for the death of a woman found inside a car Wednesday morning.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Trooper stopped to check a vehicle at mile marker 63 on Highway 82 East in Duncanville around 7:45 a.m.

When checking the vehicle, the trooper noticed a female in the passenger seat dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was identified as 27-year-old Syibrieka Underwood of Tuscaloosa.

After an initial investigation, authorities identified 32-year-old Terek Herron-Antone as a suspect in Underwood’s death.

Herron-Antone has been charged with murder and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

No motive has been identified, but authorities say the investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

