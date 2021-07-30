Teens head back to school, businesses looking to hire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Teenagers and college students helped fill the labor shortage for some businesses during the pandemic. In a few weeks, they’ll head back to the classroom and some business owners are concerned.

More than 32 percent of teens have summer jobs. It’s the highest percentage since 2008, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The help was a relief for many business owners who were understaffed when restaurants re-opened and demand increased.

“It’s going to be tough. Usually summers open up a little bit because you do have your high school and your college students,” said Alan Harrison, Owner Twisted Root Burger Co. “I think it’s going to get tough in the next few weeks. We have a few kids who work with us who are going back to college.”

The owner of Twisted Root Burger says he needs several cooks and cashiers and is readying to ramp up his hiring push again.

“The now hiring signs are irrelevant right now because people pretty much know people are hiring,” said Harrison. “So, recruiting and trying to provide a good culture so that when people come in they do want to stay.”

The owner of Twisted Root Burger says you can come into the store and complete an application and interview with a manager anytime. And they are starting workers as soon as possible. The starting salary is around $10 an hour plus tips.

