Pediatric expert asks parents to lobby school officials to make masks mandatory

(KOLO)
By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A leading Birmingham pediatric infectious disease expert is calling on parents to speak to their child’s school administration about masks.

Dr. David Kimberlin at Children’s Hospital, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist, says that right now there is so much misinformation circulating that he wants principals and superintendents to hear the right information.

Dr. Kimberlin is also a liaison for the CDC and member of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and he says in his three decades of experience he has never been more fearful for children because of a virus. He is lobbying parents to speak to their school officials and tell them that the science supports masking as a protective measure to prevent the circulation of COVID-19 in the classroom, especially with children under 12 unable to get vaccinated at this time. He says those who want masks are the majority but should take a softer approach.

“There’s a lot of people out there that have true misinformation on what masking does, people say it suffocates people, it does not suffocate anybody, they’re out there spreading it and they are loud and they are mad, we need to present loving and concerned voices,” surmised Dr. Kimberlin.

He recommends telling other parents when you get your child the vaccine so those conversations could spur more vaccinations as well.

