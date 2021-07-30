LawCall
New parking arrangements announced for Jefferson County Veterans Service Office

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs:

Parking for the Jefferson County Veterans Service Office in downtown Birmingham will change on Monday due to nearby construction.

Clients visiting the Veterans Service Office, which is located within Cooper Green Mercy Health Services at 1515 6th Avenue South, are asked to park in Lot 15N located at 1319 5th Ave. South beginning August 2.

Parking and shuttle services from the lot to the facility are free.

The ADVA has Veterans Service Offices in 60 of Alabama’s 67 counties. These offices provide Veterans with free services, including counseling, hands-on assistance in submitting applications for VA compensation & pension claims, and assisting with all other state and federal veterans benefits and services. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, ADVA has opened 10 new Veterans Service Offices in the last year. Based in large part to the services provided by these offices, Alabama Veterans and their dependents received more than $4 billion in federal VA benefits in 2020.

A full list of Veterans Service Offices in the state, along with addresses and contact information, can be found on the ADVA’s website.

Below are parking directions and instructions:

Parking map.
Parking map.(Source: Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority)
Parking directions.
Parking directions.(Source: Cooper Green Mercy Health Services Authority)

