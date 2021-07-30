NBA affiliate Birmingham Squadron hosts draft watch party as game action nears

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some of the players chosen in Thursday night’s NBA draft may wind up playing at Birmingham’s Legacy Arena this fall with the city’s G-League team.

The Birmingham Squadron, an affiliate of the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, held a draft watch party at Back Forty Brewing, just days after announcing their name and logo.

General Manager David Lane says you’ll see more of the team over the next few months as the close in on their inaugural season.

“So there’s the draft tonight. And then there’s a G-League draft, and then there’s a training camp, October 25th, and then our roster will be set,” says Lane.

“As we get closer to November 5th, which is tip-off, [we’ll have] a couple of other community events. We’ll be announcing those very soon.”

Lane says season tickets for the Squadron’s 24 home games and team gear are already available on their website.

