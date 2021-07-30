Money still available for rent, utility service assistance from state, county and city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - President Joe Biden called on Congress Thursday to extend the eviction moratorium set to expire Saturday. It prohibits landlords nationwide from evicting certain tenants who fail to pay rent because of the pandemic.

But, even if Congress doesn’t do anything, programs like Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama can still help people make ends meet.

A representative from the state level sent a statement to WBRC saying, “The eviction moratorium is not affiliated with ERA Alabama and does not affect its operations. ERA Alabama is still accepting applications and providing eligible Alabamians with rent and utility assistance.”

Treasury allocation to the state of Alabama for ERA1 was approximately $326 million, of which Alabama Housing Finance Authority received $263 million to administer the state entity program, Emergency Rental Assistance Alabama (ERA Alabama). The state allocation is not based on need or the number of renter households in the state. Instead, it is based on census data for the entire population of the state – renters and non-renters. Treasury anticipated that funding would exceed need and included a claw back provision to reallocate “excess funds” as early as this fall.

Through July 15, 2021, $4,426,713.62 has been disbursed in both rental and utility assistance through the statewide ERA Program.

The remaining $63 million was allocated directly to local jurisdictions, including Jefferson County and The City of Birmingham.

Jefferson County leaders say only about 15 percent of the money awarded to the county for rental assistance has been used, and about $10-11 million dollars is still left to spend.

“It’s underutilized - there’s much more money available than what’s been applied for to date and we encourage to go online and apply,” said Jimmie Stephens, Jefferson County Commission Chair.

The latest data from Birmingham indicated over $600,000 dollars has been awarded to families in need from the city’s rental assistance program.

State leaders are reminding people - you don’t have to struggle alone.

“We will keep this funds as long as we’re able to and put these in as many hands as we can,” said Stephens.

ERA Alabama recently initiated a partnership with Legal Services Alabama (LSA) called the Imminent Eviction Prevention Initiative. ERA Alabama works with many of LSA’s lawyers to expedite cases for renter households who have submitted a rental assistance application online with ERA Alabama, have been served a formal eviction notice or court case filing, and are eligible to remain in their existing households based on landlord’s separate ERA Alabama application and agreement. “As of July 21, 2001, we have assisted 63 renters through this initiative, with another 27 client cases pending.”

To apply at the state level: https://eraalabama.com/

To apply at the county level: https://erap.jccal.org/

To apply at the city level: https://www.birminghamal.gov/renthelp

For legal service assistance: https://legalservicesalabama.org/

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.