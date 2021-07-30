LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man convicted for 2016 rape of AUM student

Romans Moore has been convicted of first-degree rape following a 2016 assault.
Romans Moore has been convicted of first-degree rape following a 2016 assault.(Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man arrested and charged in connection to the 2016 rape of an Auburn University at Montgomery student has been found guilty, according to Montgomery County District Daryl Bailey.

Romans Ambassador Moore is said to have met the victim online and agreed to meet for dinner on March 3, 2016, the DA’s office said. Instead, prosecutors said he drove her to a secluded parking lot, took her phone, and threatened to shoot her if she did not comply with his sexual demands.

“Sexual assault is a heinous crime that has long-term psychological and emotional effects on the survivors,” Bailey said. “I hope this conviction brings Romans Moore’s victim some semblance of peace. Our community will be a little safer with this violent criminal behind bars.”

Moore was taken into custody immediately after his conviction and will be sentenced on Aug. 26.

“We will be asking for the maximum sentence allowed as this despicable individual should never be allowed to hurt anyone ever again,” Bailey said.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicole Denise Jackson was 21 years old in the summer of 2018 when she left Birmingham for...
Birmingham woman located years after vanishing in Europe
Just two weeks ago, his fiancee said life was great. She was on vacation in San Diego with...
‘I should have gotten the damn vaccine’: Father of 5 dies of COVID at age 39
(AP)
Fatal crash off I-459 exit ramp in Hoover
Young man dies in car crash after car catches fire
UAB doctors say 60% of their COVID patients are on ventilators

Latest News

Man struck and killed
Man struck and killed while reportedly sitting in roadway
FIRST ALERT 8-1-21
FIRST ALERT: The Heat Advisory continues with more strong storms possible today
At Your Schools: Teachers train to help students with food allergies
At Your Schools: Teachers train to help students with food allergies
Active shooter training for restaurant owners
Active shooter training for restaurant owners
Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Piedmont