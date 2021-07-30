LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Maggie Steffens breaks water polo scoring record as US women cruise

United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match...
United States players huddle during a timeout in a preliminary round women's water polo match against the Russian Olympic Committee at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record when she scored four times to lead the United States to an 18-5 victory against the Russian team.

Steffens got her 48th career goal in the Olympics in the third period to snap a tie with Tania Di Mario of Italy for the top spot.

Steffens scored again on the next possession to lift the U.S. to a commanding 12-3 lead.

Stephania Haralabidis also scored four times as the U.S. bounced back from its first loss at the Olympics since 2008.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends’: 44-year-old boater dies in Etowah Co.
Sergeant Charles Singletary.
‘Rest in Peace Sgt. Singletary, we’ve got it from here’: Retired B’ham police officer dies
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
UPDATE: 18-year-old suspect charged in Ala. police officer’s fatal shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
EXPLAINER: How ‘the twisties’ stopped Simone Biles cold
Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa swims in a women's 200-meter breaststroke semifinal at the...
South African sets 1st individual swim world record in Tokyo
NBA affiliate the Birmingham Squadron hosts draft watch party as game action nears
NBA affiliate Birmingham Squadron hosts draft watch party as game action nears
SEC officially invites Texas, Oklahoma to join conference