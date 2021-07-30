Local superintendents discuss upcoming school year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After last year’s unprecedented school year, local school leaders are sharing what they’ve learned, and how they’re planning to handle the upcoming school year.

Superintendents from Birmingham, Bessemer, Tuscaloosa, Chilton, and Etowah Counties participated in a round table discussion with Fox 6 Thursday morning.

They said they’re excited about the upcoming school year but admit there will be challenges.

They said they’re doing everything they can to ensure this school year is as normal as possible.

Masking in schools is a hot topic right now.

Some parents saying they’re strongly against them.

Birmingham City Schools made the decision to mandate masks within hours of the CDC’s recommendation, but the requirement varies from district to district.

“We decided that for the first few weeks, we’re going to have all employees, visitors, students, everyone that enters our campus to wear masks as we monitor the numbers, and then make a decision from there,” said Bessemer City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Autumm Jeter.

“We are mask optional at this point and will be encouraging masks for students that chose to wear those and feel a need to wear those. However, that is subject to change,” said Etowah County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Alan Cosby.

Tuscaloosa City and Etowah County Schools have also adopted mask optional policies.

Right now, superintendents are encouraging vaccinations to minimize disruptions to teaching and learning.

“It’s a personal choice, obviously. I have personally been vaccinated, but I’ve encouraged anybody who’s asked me to definitely consider that,” said Chilton County Schools Superintendent, Jason Griffin.

“With the quarantining, with students having to be out initially 14 days at a time, you could have had students who may not have ever been positive with COVID but may have missed many days of school because of just exposure,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mark Sullivan.

But one of the biggest challenges schools face this year is the teacher shortage.

“The challenges in education right now are extremely real. Here in Tuscaloosa, we’re a little over a week away from opening, and we have 22 teacher vacancies today. A lot of it is because we have additional positions, so that is a good thing, but the candidate pool is just not out there,” said Tuscaloosa City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Mike Daria.

The superintendents are also awaiting guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health saying they will make adjustments to school policies as needed.

They’re hoping they won’t have to return to remote learning, but said they are prepared to do so, if the need arises.

