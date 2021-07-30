FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory continues until 7 p.m. Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Heat Advisory continues until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Afternoon heat index values will range from 104 to 109. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

As the large dome of high pressure Over The Mississippi River Valley begins to weaken, clouds will begin increasing this afternoon and we could even see some scattered thunderstorms this afternoon over Northeast Alabama, but rain chances still look limited. Heat will continue to be the concern through the day and into Saturday.

The air mass will not change much until the end of the weekend, although there could be a few thunderstorms tomorrow east of I-65, but Sunday and Monday an area of low pressure will move closer to our area helping produce more numerous showers and thunderstorms.

This system will slip far enough south by Tuesday and Wednesday to allow for drier air to move into North Alabama and eventually spread south through mid-week allowing for lower rain chances and cooler temperatures for the beginning of August.

