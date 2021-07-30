DCH COO ask the public for help against COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Chief Operating Officer for the DCH Health System says they’re doing what they can to treat coronavirus in the community. Now they’re asking for more help from the public to do that.

“The reality and the facts associated with the vaccine is that its safe. It is safe, its accessible, its free and it’s effective,” Paul Betz explained Thursday.

That’s why Betz, the DCH Health System’s COO, doesn’t understand why so few people in Tuscaloosa County and the state of Alabama are not vaccinated against coronavirus.

“Thus resulting in DCH seeing more and more cases of those between the ages of 25 and 49. That group has the highest positivity rate that we are seeing when they get tested,” Betz continued.

He said more than 90 percent of the people in DCH hospitals sick from coronavirus are not vaccinated. The three hospitals in the DCH Heath System reported 68 COVID patients Thursday evening.

“We are doing everything that we can. But we need the community’s help more than ever,” Betz added.

DCH started converting rooms to better care for an increasing number of COVID positive patients. It’s also looking to hire more nurses. Betz asked people who are vaccinated to convince friends and family who aren’t, to get the shot.

“Vaccines are the best course to reduce and defeat COVID. And the most effective way to make that happen is one on one conversations with family and friends. Please reach out to those you know that have not been vaccinated and talk to them and encourage them to do so,” Betz went on to say.

DCH is also making a program available, offering community Registered Nurses short term work arrangements where they can work a few shifts as their schedule permits. They’ll get paid an hourly rate as well as an incentive payment for the time they completed. You can call (205)333-4722 for more information.

