CDC recommending new guidance for fully vaccinated people after being exposed to COVID-19

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The CDC is updating it’s recommendations for fully vaccinated people who are exposed to Covid-19.

CDC now advises that vaccinated people get tested for Covid-19 if they are exposed, even if they have no symptoms.

“You should be tested three to five days after that exposure,” Jefferson County Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Wesley Willeford said. “You can still continue to do work, as long as you are wearing a mask to protect others around you.”

Willeford said the new recommendation is just to be safe, because the Delta Variant spreads so easily.

“Guidance from the CDC has changed a few times, but it does try to change along with what we see on the ground. When you get exposed to Delta, you are getting exposed to a lot more virus than the other strains of Covid-19,” he said.

Willeford said if you are vaccinated, you don’t have to quarantine unless you are symptomatic or your test is positive.

“We recommend they stay isolated for 10 days from when symptoms start and at least 24 hours have passed without having a fever,” Willeford said for positive patients.

UAB’s Dr. Sarah Nafziger said it’s important to follow the new exposure guidance, because ignoring it can cause more virus to spread.

“People are getting exposed and they are ignoring it,” Nafziger said. “People are not quarantining when they are supposed to. People are probably not isolating when they are supposed to and I think a lot of that is leading into the transmission of this disease.”

Exposure guidance for unvaccinated people has not changed. Dr. Nafziger said it is still to quarantine for 14 days.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.