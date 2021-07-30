LawCall
CDC new concerns about spread of Delta variant

Delta variant spreads as easily as chicken pox, CDC says.
Delta variant spreads as easily as chicken pox, CDC says.
By Alan Collins
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - National media outlets have obtained internal documents from the CDC that indicate that the Delta variant spreads as easily as chickenpox. The data suggests that fully vaccinated people might spread the Delta variant at the same rate as unvaccinated people.

Alabama’s State Health Officer said this only adds to the need for everyone to mask up.

“Even if you are vaccinated and you have a breakthrough infection with the Delta variant, you will probably do well. Less chance to be hospitalized if you are vaccinated. Less chance to die for sure if you are vaccinated, but you can still spread this disease efficiently,” Dr. Scott Harris said.

The CDC reported the Delta variant is highly transmissible, much like the chickenpox. An an infected person could infect up to eight others.

Dr. Harris says getting vaccinations will help slow the Delta variant spread.

“Vaccination doesn’t completely protect you from getting infected as we said but it protects you against illness,” Harris said.

The latest information from the CDC is being used to support ADPH’s call for both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people to wear a mask out in indoor public spaces and around a crowd of people.

“Even if you are vaccinated, masks are an extra layer of protection and we think you ought to wear them. Especially if you are going to be in groups of people and you don’t know their vaccination status or being in groups of people where you can’t distance,” Harris said.

