Bham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will have in-person location for applications Aug. 7

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Office of the Birmingham Mayor:

The City of Birmingham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will handle applications in person on Saturday, Aug. 7 at Bill Harris Arena from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. To make an appointment, residents should call 205-778-2091. Appointments will be served first. Walk-ups will be given paper applications to start the process.

The city’s ERA program is for residents experiencing a difficulty in pay rent or utilities because of COVID-19. The program is also available for landlords. For more information or to start the application process online, people should visit this link.

The city rolled out the program in June with online submissions. The city is still accepting online applications, but have set Aug. 7 as a time for people to meet with organizers in person to apply for assistance. The in-person application process at Bill Harris Arena is ONLY for Aug. 7.

July 31 ends the federal moratorium on evictions. Residents should NOT wait until Aug. 7 to start the application process. City organizers are urging those in need to start their applications online now at this link.

When completing the application online or in person, residents should remember that several documents are required to complete the application process. Applications will not be considered ready for review unless the application has been completely filled out.

Please see the list below of the documents that are needed for online and in person.

Renters should bring their:

Signed lease

Driver’s license or another photo ID

Proof of Income (2020 taxes, paystub, unemployment award letter or bank statement.)

Past due utility bill (Power, gas, water) d

Rent statement or ledger

Eviction notice

Valid email address

Documents showing the household has experienced direct or indirect negative economic impact due to COVID 19.

Landlord’s W-9, address of property for rental apartment and contact information

Landlords should bring their:

W-9

Property address for rental apartment

Contact information

