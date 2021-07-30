LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

B’ham Park and Rec pools close early due to lack of lifeguards

(KWTX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Park and Recreation announced on Friday that Memorial Park and Crestwood Park pools will close Saturday for the remainder of the season, due to the unavailability of qualified lifeguards.

The pools were opened Tuesday-Saturday in July and were planned to stay open on weekends throughout August.

“It is unfortunate we won’t be able to provide a safe and fun environment for our kids to enjoy Crestwood and Memorial pools a few weeks longer,” said Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett, Director of Birmingham Park and Recreation board. “It was already a heavy lift with the burdens placed by the pandemic, and the inability to secure adequate lifeguards just sort of made it impossible.”

Memorial Park and Crestwood Park pools are two of 18 operated by Birmingham Park and Recreation. The parks system says it will continue to offer extended hours at its recreation centers to allow kids to engage in a number of activities as they transition to the return of the school year. The centers are open Tuesday – Thursday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All facilities are closed on Sunday.

Additional information on Birmingham Park and Recreation facilities may be obtained by calling 205-254-2391.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overall Level of Community Transmission - Past 7 Days
Alabama has highest COVID case positivity rate in the U.S.
‘Our thoughts and prayers are with this man’s family and friends’: 44-year-old boater dies in Etowah Co.
Sergeant Charles Singletary.
‘Rest in Peace Sgt. Singletary, we’ve got it from here’: Retired B’ham police officer dies
4-year-old Kache Wallis died from accidental asphyxiation.
4-year-old dies from accidental asphyxiation, found in small toy chest
Selma police officer Marquis Moorer was shot and killed on July 27, 2021.
UPDATE: 18-year-old suspect charged in Ala. police officer’s fatal shooting

Latest News

Man killed in boating accident in Etowah Co.
Bham’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program will have in-person location for applications Aug. 7
The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a vehicle fire involving three victims.
3 bodies found in burned vehicle along Chilton County road
Mikayla Williams, 24.
Bessemer police searching for missing woman