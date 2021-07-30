B’ham Park and Rec pools close early due to lack of lifeguards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Park and Recreation announced on Friday that Memorial Park and Crestwood Park pools will close Saturday for the remainder of the season, due to the unavailability of qualified lifeguards.

The pools were opened Tuesday-Saturday in July and were planned to stay open on weekends throughout August.

“It is unfortunate we won’t be able to provide a safe and fun environment for our kids to enjoy Crestwood and Memorial pools a few weeks longer,” said Shonae’ Eddins-Bennett, Director of Birmingham Park and Recreation board. “It was already a heavy lift with the burdens placed by the pandemic, and the inability to secure adequate lifeguards just sort of made it impossible.”

Memorial Park and Crestwood Park pools are two of 18 operated by Birmingham Park and Recreation. The parks system says it will continue to offer extended hours at its recreation centers to allow kids to engage in a number of activities as they transition to the return of the school year. The centers are open Tuesday – Thursday, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. All facilities are closed on Sunday.

Additional information on Birmingham Park and Recreation facilities may be obtained by calling 205-254-2391.

