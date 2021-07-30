18-wheeler overturns on Tallapoosa Street, 10 gallons hydraulic fluid spilled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An 18-wheeler overturned on Tallapoosa Street around 8 a.m. on Friday.

Police say some of the equipment the 18-wheeler was carrying spilled 10 gallons of hydraulic fluid.

A HAZMAT team is on the scene working to clean up the fluid.

Police say the hydraulic fluid is contained and there is no danger to the public.

The driver was injured and taken to UAB Hospital for treatment.

Officials ask motorists to avoid the area as the road will be closed several hours to clear the scene.

