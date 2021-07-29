Vaccine clinic held at New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bessemer

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health is seeing a slight increase in the number of people getting COVID vaccinations.

On Thursday, a free COVID vaccine clinic was held in Bessemer. Those getting shots do so for a variety of reasons. The numbers were not overwhelming at the clinic Thursday, but people are getting the shots. This is good news as the very contagious Delta variant continues to spread across Alabama and the nation.

Jefferson County District Attorney Lynneice Washington, along with Cahaba Medical Group organized the vaccination clinic at New Bethlehem Baptist Church in Bessemer.

Washington has been disappointed more people were not getting shots. “We have a lot of apathy about a lot of things. It is frustrating knowing the Delta variant is here and to know the COVID numbers are going up,” Washington said.

One of those in line was Davetta Bell, who finally decided to get the vaccine because of her father’s love. “My father made me do it. I met my father for the first time a week ago. He came from California and he encouraged me to get the shot,” Bell said.

Bell didn’t get the vaccination earlier because she was skeptical of it, but she wants to travel so her father wanted her to get it.

Shronda Turnipseed help take her 12-year-old nephew Zachery to get his shot before school started. “We don’t want him to go to school and get it somewhere else and bring it home. My mom is already on oxygen,” Turnipseed said.

Shirley Stwart brought her three grandchildren to get the shots before school, and to protect them from the virus. She understands COVID well, having previously contracted it. “It was a mess. I would never advise that nobody have that because it was a mess,” said Stwart.

A number of people said the spreading Delta variant changed their minds to take steps to protect themselves. Several people said their relatives and loved ones encouraged them to get the shot. Others say they prayed over the decision because they just didn’t have all the information about the virus, but finally decided it was time.

