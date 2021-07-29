UAB state-of-the-art mobile clinic to be used in rural areas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The School of Public Health at the University of Alabama at Birmingham will roll out their new state-of-the-art mobile clinic today. The mobile clinic will be sent to Dallas and Wilcox Counties to perform health exams as a part of the Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal Study.

The six-year study aims to answer the question ‘Why are rural communities facing more health-related concerns?’

UAB's mobile clinic (UAB)

The Risk Underlying Rural Areas Longitudinal Study, or RURAL Study, will allow researchers to study what causes the high burden of heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders in Southern rural communities. The study will recruit 4,600 multi-ethnic participants from 10 rural counties in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi. In Alabama, the study will recruit 1,100 participants from Dallas and Wilcox counties, which experience higher rates of heart and lung disease than other counties in the state.

Historically, UAB researchers said people in rural areas have not been included in research studies because they are not located near research hospitals and clinics. The mobile clinic will travel to each study location to provide medical exams for the study participants and promote study engagement in diverse communities. Familial, lifestyle and behavioral factors, along with medical history including risk for heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders, will be recorded. Environmental and economic factors will also be studied.

The mobile clinic includes a CT scanner, ECG machine, spirometry test, echocardiogram, BSL2 laboartory and more.

