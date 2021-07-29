Shelby County Veteran Service Clinic relocates, additional service added

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County Veteran Service Office re-opened this week in a new location off West College Street in Columbiana.

After 20 years at the old site, this is where you’ll come now if you’re a veteran and need help. The new location will now also have the equipment for veterans to do virtual hearings with the Board of Veterans Affairs.

“We moved because we couldn’t get WiFi to that location,” said John Jones, Veteran Service Officer.

Before the move, veterans who needed to appeal a VA decision would have to drive to Montgomery for their virtual hearing with a judge based in Washington, D.C. Veteran Service Officers said some vets were forced to cancel hearings because it was too far to drive.

“For medical reasons or age – trying to take an 85-year-old man who has diabetes and back issues down the highways,” said Jones, “Now, they’re close to home.”

Staff are getting the computers set up now for the virtual hearings – with the first one set in mid-August. The VA Clinic is open to the public Monday – Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.