‘Rest in Peace Sgt. Singletary, we’ve got it from here’: Retired B’ham police officer dies

Sergeant Charles Singletary.
Sergeant Charles Singletary.(Source: Birmingham Police/Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Sergeant Charles Singletary died on July 28 at the VA Medical Center.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says Singletary retired from the department on June 4, 2021 after 26 years of dedicated service.

“On that day, after I gave him his retirement badge and certificate of service, he looked at me and smiled, and said ‘I will be back.’ (Referring to the BPD rehire program.) Unfortunately that day would never come,” Smith said.

Singletary is survived by his wife and son, along with a host of family and friends.

“Rest in Peace Sergeant Singletary, we’ve got it from here,” Smith concluded.

