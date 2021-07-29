Local doctor says COVID breakthrough cases may be more common than we think

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - CDC officials report that data is showing that vaccinated and unvaccinated people have the same amount of virus in them once infected, meaning already vaccinated people catching Covid-19 can still likely transmit the virus as easily as unvaccinated people can.

Dr. Jordan Vaughn with MedHelp 280 said Covid-19 testing at his clinics has increased to almost the same number they were doing at the end of 2020. Vaughn said he is keeping track of how many patients are vaccinated when they need a Covid test and results show that about fifty percent of the positive tests are in his vaccinated patients.

Vaughn said the Delta Variant is better at beating the vaccine and infecting patients than the original Covid strain, but it depends on when you got the shot.

“What does matter is when you were vaccinated,” Vaughn said. “The earlier you were vaccinated, the more likely you are to have a breakthrough case. That is what we are seeing and the Israelis’ data suggests that too.”

Vaughn said data from Israel shows that after two to three months, vaccine effectiveness decreases significantly.

He said there are likely more cases of breakthrough Covid out there than we know ,but because the vaccine helps protect against symptoms from the virus, those people are likely asymptomatic and not being tested.

